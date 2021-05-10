EF-1 tornado confirmed to have hit Tipton County on Sunday

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Many severe storms tore across parts of West Tennessee over the weekend.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday evening, a tornado was spotted on radar in Tipton County.

“We got the warning out, you know a little tiny bit late. Otherwise, I mean yeah. We were a little surprised that it was happening. The atmosphere wasn’t really primed and ready for tornadoes,” said National Weather Service Memphis Meteorologist Samantha Brown.

It first formed in Atoka and moved around five miles, across Highway 51 south into Munford.

“You don’t really believe it at first, and then you don’t know what to expect. Is it minimum damage. Is it wiped totally out? I said, ‘Well if it was a direct hit, it was probably gone,'” said Allan Levesque, a Tipton County homeowner.

The National Weather Service classified it as an EF-1 with winds up to 95 mph.

Thankfully there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

“Nobody got hurt, and that’s a blessing right there by itself. We can straighten all this other stuff up, but nobody got hurt,” Levesque said.

That has been the only tornado report from Sunday evening.