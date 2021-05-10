Mugshots : Madison County : 05/07/21 – 05/10/21 May 10, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/31Kala Bailey Kala Bailey: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/31Brandon Kinnie Brandon Kinnie: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/31Brian Lee Powell Brian Lee Powell: Unlawful inhaving/giving/selling of glue/paint/etc. Show Caption Hide Caption 4/31Charlie Bee Beene Charlie Bee Beene: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/31Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/31Dallas Holland Dallas Holland: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 7/31Deeanna Davis Deeanna Davis: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/31Ebonese Mcfarland Ebonese Mcfarland: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/31Evita Sanders Evita Sanders: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/31Jarmald Greer Jarmald Greer: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/31Jason Keathley Jason Keathley: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/31Jimmie Cole Jimmie Cole: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 13/31Jose Malagon Jose Malagon: Solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct, contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 14/31Justin Mcbride Justin Mcbride: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 15/31Kelvin Eason Kelvin Eason: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 16/31Kenneth Bills Kenneth Bills: public intoxication, failure to appear, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 17/31Lorrikus Travis Lorrikus Travis: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 18/31Marcellous Jenkins Marcellous Jenkins: Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 19/31Marissa Hooten Marissa Hooten: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 20/31Martavius Pledge Martavius Pledge: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/31Megan Jordan Megan Jordan: First degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 22/31Michael Deon Carr Michael Deon Carr: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 23/31Michael Jernigan Michael Jernigan: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/31Nathaniel Graffenreid Nathaniel Graffenreid: Violation of parole, theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 25/31Rakevius Cole Rakevius Cole: Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 26/31Randy Leon White Randy Leon White: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/31Sandy Monego Sandy Monego: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/31Taurus Godwin Taurus Godwin: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/31Terrance Newsom Terrance Newsom: Evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 30/31Terron Kinnie Terron Kinnie: Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 31/31Timothy Potter Timothy Potter: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/10/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter