Mugshots : Madison County : 05/07/21 – 05/10/21

1/31 Kala Bailey Kala Bailey: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/31 Brandon Kinnie Brandon Kinnie: Failure to appear

3/31 Brian Lee Powell Brian Lee Powell: Unlawful inhaving/giving/selling of glue/paint/etc.

4/31 Charlie Bee Beene Charlie Bee Beene: Simple domestic assault

5/31 Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon: Assault



6/31 Dallas Holland Dallas Holland: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

7/31 Deeanna Davis Deeanna Davis: Aggravated assault

8/31 Ebonese Mcfarland Ebonese Mcfarland: Failure to appear

9/31 Evita Sanders Evita Sanders: Aggravated assault

10/31 Jarmald Greer Jarmald Greer: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism



11/31 Jason Keathley Jason Keathley: Violation of probation

12/31 Jimmie Cole Jimmie Cole: Driving under the influence

13/31 Jose Malagon Jose Malagon: Solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct, contributing to delinquency of a child

14/31 Justin Mcbride Justin Mcbride: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer

15/31 Kelvin Eason Kelvin Eason: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



16/31 Kenneth Bills Kenneth Bills: public intoxication, failure to appear, criminal trespass

17/31 Lorrikus Travis Lorrikus Travis: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

18/31 Marcellous Jenkins Marcellous Jenkins: Possession of methamphetamine

19/31 Marissa Hooten Marissa Hooten: Shoplifting/theft of property

20/31 Martavius Pledge Martavius Pledge: Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/31 Megan Jordan Megan Jordan: First degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary

22/31 Michael Deon Carr Michael Deon Carr: Violation of community corrections

23/31 Michael Jernigan Michael Jernigan: Failure to appear

24/31 Nathaniel Graffenreid Nathaniel Graffenreid: Violation of parole, theft under $1,000

25/31 Rakevius Cole Rakevius Cole: Sex offender registry violations



26/31 Randy Leon White Randy Leon White: Violation of community corrections

27/31 Sandy Monego Sandy Monego: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/31 Taurus Godwin Taurus Godwin: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

29/31 Terrance Newsom Terrance Newsom: Evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident

30/31 Terron Kinnie Terron Kinnie: Theft under $1,000



31/31 Timothy Potter Timothy Potter: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/10/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.