Slow Decrease In Clouds

Weather Update: Monday, May 10 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the work week off on a quiet and cooler note. This post-frontal air mass will keep temperatures much cooler than average most of this week. One benefit though is that it will suppress additional severe weather chances for a while. We will pay for that with the cooler weather. For today, we still have a fairly stubborn deck of mid-level clouds across. This layer is expected to erode and slowly slide south through the rest of this morning. Meanwhile, the upper flow will flatten out and become zonal. This will set a path way for generally quieter weather. There will still be a few disturbances this week, one of which will bring clouds and maybe even a few sprinkles later this evening.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

