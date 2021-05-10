US restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, reversing a Trump-era policy.

It’s the latest step by President Joe Biden to advance the rights of gay and transgender people across society, from military service, to housing, to employment opportunities.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says LGBTQ people should have the same access to health care as everyone else.

The Trump administration had defined “sex” to mean gender assigned at birth, thereby excluding transgender people from the umbrella of legal protection against sex discrimination.

Both sides say litigation is likely.