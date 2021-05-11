‘A Step Ahead’ graduation honors Empowered Teen Council members

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to empower the girls.

The organization “A Step Ahead” held graduation for its

Empowered Teen Council members in downtown Jackson.

The council lasts all school year, and they discuss issues and real-life scenarios for college and life after college.

Two young ladies were awarded scholarships. The goal of A Step Ahead is to educate young women about their goals, life plans and how to succeed in life.

Officials with the organization say they are so proud of the graduates.

“We are excited about the graduates. Yes, every one of them has met certain criteria. They had to make so many meetings, had to do community service, had to do an essay. They had to do so many different things, and so we’re proud of the effort these young ladies have made,” said Margaret Taylor, Executive Director for A Step Ahead.

A Step Ahead wants to thank everyone that participated in the program.