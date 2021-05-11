Full Time Creative Producer – Myrtle Beach, SC

WBBJ Staff

WFXB is seeking a Creative Producer. Primary responsibilities will include creation of commercials, promotional/digital content and Technical Direct as part of the show production team.

Qualified candidates must be able to create, conceptualize, script, shoot and edit cutting commercials for clients.  After-Effects motion graphics knowledge is preferred. Live production experience is a plus. The ability to work well internally and externally with clients is vital. 

Responsibilities:

  • Commercial/promotional content creation.
  • Meeting deadlines with clients and staff.
  • Studio assistance, including camera, video and audio board.
  • managing equipment maintenance and usage.
  • Other responsibilities as assigned.

Requirements:

  • Non-linear editing experience (Adobe Premier non-linear editing experience is a must).
  • Adobe After-Effects knowledge.
  • Strong eye for lighting and composition with ability to stage both.
  • Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story.
  • An understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition.
  • Knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats.
  • knowledge of cameras, videography, motion graphics and creative lighting techniques.
  • The personality of this hire will need to “work well with others”.
  • Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Send your resume and demo reel to the address listed below or via e-mail to: 

aball@wfxb.com

 

Alan Ball

WFXB FOX TV

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer 

5/11/21

 

