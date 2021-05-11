Full Time Creative Producer – Myrtle Beach, SC
WFXB is seeking a Creative Producer. Primary responsibilities will include creation of commercials, promotional/digital content and Technical Direct as part of the show production team.
Qualified candidates must be able to create, conceptualize, script, shoot and edit cutting commercials for clients. After-Effects motion graphics knowledge is preferred. Live production experience is a plus. The ability to work well internally and externally with clients is vital.
Responsibilities:
- Commercial/promotional content creation.
- Meeting deadlines with clients and staff.
- Studio assistance, including camera, video and audio board.
- managing equipment maintenance and usage.
- Other responsibilities as assigned.
Requirements:
- Non-linear editing experience (Adobe Premier non-linear editing experience is a must).
- Adobe After-Effects knowledge.
- Strong eye for lighting and composition with ability to stage both.
- Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story.
- An understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition.
- Knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats.
- knowledge of cameras, videography, motion graphics and creative lighting techniques.
- The personality of this hire will need to “work well with others”.
- Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record.
Send your resume and demo reel to the address listed below or via e-mail to:
Alan Ball
WFXB FOX TV
3364 Huger Street
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer
