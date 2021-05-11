Full Time Creative Producer – Myrtle Beach, SC

WFXB is seeking a Creative Producer. Primary responsibilities will include creation of commercials, promotional/digital content and Technical Direct as part of the show production team.

Qualified candidates must be able to create, conceptualize, script, shoot and edit cutting commercials for clients. After-Effects motion graphics knowledge is preferred. Live production experience is a plus. The ability to work well internally and externally with clients is vital.

Responsibilities:

Commercial/promotional content creation.

Meeting deadlines with clients and staff.

Studio assistance, including camera, video and audio board.

managing equipment maintenance and usage.

Other responsibilities as assigned.

Requirements:

Non-linear editing experience (Adobe Premier non-linear editing experience is a must).

Adobe After-Effects knowledge.

Strong eye for lighting and composition with ability to stage both.

Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story.

An understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition.

Knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats.

knowledge of cameras, videography, motion graphics and creative lighting techniques.

The personality of this hire will need to “work well with others”.

Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Send your resume and demo reel to the address listed below or via e-mail to:

aball@wfxb.com

Alan Ball

WFXB FOX TV

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer

5/11/21