I-40 bridge closed due to crack in structure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A routine inspection revealed a crack in the structure of the Interstate 40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge.

The crack was found by an ArDOT contractor, according to a TDOT news release.

There are major back ups on the bridge as traffic is being diverted in both directions to the Interstate 55 bridge.

Construction crews will not be allowed on the bridge and will use drones to assess the damage.

Officials say the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi bridge will be shut down until further notice.

TDOT says river traffic will also be halted until further notice.

It is currently unknown how long repairs will take, according to TDOT.

The bridge is jointly cared for by TDOT and ArDOT.