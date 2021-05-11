Jackson sees localized outages following Colonial Pipeline cyber attack

JACKSON, Tenn. — Due to a cyber attack shutting down the Colonial Pipeline, there have already been some localized outages in the Hub City and surrounding areas.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News called around to several stations in the Hub city Tuesday evening.

Of the ones we were able to reach, all of them said they have plenty of gas.

However, our crews found some stations with only one or two grades of gas, and some pumps were closed.

According to leaders with AAA, Tennessee residents should expect prices to increase from three to seven cents.