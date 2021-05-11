JMCSS Education Vision meeting reviews construction projects

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County school board members held their Education Vision meeting Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, board members discussed the process of some projects and construction sites for schools in Jackson.

The timeline for construction on the new Madison Academic and Jackson Central-Merry have not be set.

However, during the meeting the financial budget for some projects and construction was a high concern.

“The construction is going toward the architectural plan and making sure to work with off duty entities,” said Dr. Bryan Chandler.

Board members are expected to meet again to further discuss the process for schools projects and construction.