Kellogg’s, Kelly Services hosting hiring event Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kellogg’s Jackson location will have a drive-through recruiting and hiring event on Saturday, May 15.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1306 Highway 70 Bypass, in partnership with Kelly Services.

Participants should be 18-years-old or older, bring an updated resume, and have a high school diploma or the equivalent.

Positions are available for full-time and swing shift positions at Kellogg’s, and temporary, full-time, and part-time positions with Kelly Services.

Candidates will need to have the ability to stand or walk for up to 12 hours at a time, lift up to 50 pounds, and adhere to strict safety, quality and production standards.

