Mugshots : Madison County : 05/10/21 – 05/11/21

1/19 Kernodle, David Kernodle, David: Failure to appear

2/19 Benton, Ronald Benton, Ronald: Failure to appear

3/19 Boykin, Aaron Boykin, Aaron: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, violation of order of protection, disorderly conduct

4/19 Coble, Cekaris Coble, Cekaris: Failure to appear

5/19 Day, Lasharia Day, Lasharia: Failure to appear



6/19 Gardner, Alvin Gardner, Alvin: Simple domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection

7/19 Goyer, Shwana Goyer, Shwana: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

8/19 Joe, Keshaun Joe, Keshaun: Schedule VI drug violations, theft under $1,000, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/19 Lomeli, Carlos Lomeli, Carlos: Resisting stop/arrest

10/19 Malinow, Kevin Malinow, Kevin: Illegal taking/possession/destruction of wildlife



11/19 Mclemore, Javen Mclemore, Javen: Violation of probation

12/19 Morris, Larry Morris, Larry: Failure to appear, theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle

13/19 Murphy, Adarius Murphy, Adarius: Schedule VI drug violations, solicitation of person under 18, contributing to delinquency of a child

14/19 Neal, Cynthia Neal, Cynthia: Violation of probation

15/19 Roberts, Justin Roberts, Justin: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



16/19 Robertson, Tabitha Robertson, Tabitha: Harassment

17/19 Shelly, Isaiah Shelly, Isaiah: Failure to appear

18/19 Stewart, Cameron Stewart, Cameron: Criminal trespass

19/19 Thompson, Keenan Thompson, Keenan: Failure to appear







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/11/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.