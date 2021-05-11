Mugshots : Madison County : 05/10/21 – 05/11/21 May 11, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/19Kernodle, David Kernodle, David: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Benton, Ronald Benton, Ronald: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Boykin, Aaron Boykin, Aaron: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, violation of order of protection, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Coble, Cekaris Coble, Cekaris: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Day, Lasharia Day, Lasharia: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Gardner, Alvin Gardner, Alvin: Simple domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Goyer, Shwana Goyer, Shwana: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Joe, Keshaun Joe, Keshaun: Schedule VI drug violations, theft under $1,000, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Lomeli, Carlos Lomeli, Carlos: Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Malinow, Kevin Malinow, Kevin: Illegal taking/possession/destruction of wildlife Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Mclemore, Javen Mclemore, Javen: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Morris, Larry Morris, Larry: Failure to appear, theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Murphy, Adarius Murphy, Adarius: Schedule VI drug violations, solicitation of person under 18, contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Neal, Cynthia Neal, Cynthia: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Roberts, Justin Roberts, Justin: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Robertson, Tabitha Robertson, Tabitha: Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Shelly, Isaiah Shelly, Isaiah: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Stewart, Cameron Stewart, Cameron: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Thompson, Keenan Thompson, Keenan: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/11/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter