Showers Later Today

Weather Update: Tuesday, May 11 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a chilly start to the morning temps will gradually climb through the 50s today and into the low to mid 60s. The overall pattern is about the same as yesterday. we remain settled with a broad cyclonic/quasi- zonal regime. Weak impulses within the flow has provided rain and storms closer to the stalled frontal zone along the Gulf Coast region. Thar front is expected to lift north some today. The position change will increase the rain chances especially by about dinner time. Otherwise, expect a mostly gloomy day with highs around 62-65 this afternoon, well below average.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

