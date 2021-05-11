Tennessee to require fetal remains be buried or cremated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will soon become the latest state to require certain medical providers to cremate or bury fetal remains from surgical abortions under legislation recently signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Roughly 10 other Republican-majority states have enacted similar laws across the country despite objections from reproductive rights advocates, who argue such requirements are unnecessary and stigmatize a legally available procedure.

However, supporters of such laws argue that it will protect human dignity without interfering with a woman’s abortion choice.

Lee quietly signed off on the measure last week, which will be implemented starting July 1.