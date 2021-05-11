TN mother seeks $20M in son’s fatal shooting by deputy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a Tennessee man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

News outlets report Deborah Lilly is asking for $20 million in damages in a suit filed Monday against Hamilton County government and Deputy Jordan Long-Ross.

Long-Ross fatally shot 29-year-old Tyler Hays during an early morning traffic stop in Sale Creek.

At the time, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Hays fled on foot after being pulled over and then got into an altercation with the deputy that led to the shooting.

Authorities ruled the shooting was justified.

