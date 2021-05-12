Ballpark at Jackson set to host Nitro Circus in October

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nitro Circus is coming to Jackson for the first time in October.

The Jackson Generals announced Wednesday that the You Got This tour will stop at the Ballpark at Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a news release.

The stop is a part of Nitro Circus’ North American tour, which will make stops in more than 25 cities across the country this year, the release says.

Nitro Circus shows include freestyle motorcross, skating, and more, as well as the 45-foot Giganta ramp.

“This show will be nothing short of insane,” said Generals GM Marcus Sabata. “This show was fan requested and we couldn’t be happier to host the event in Jackson. We’ve never hosted an event like this at the ballpark before, but it promises to be a night to remember.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m. for Nitro Circus Daredevil Fan Club here, and for Ballpark season ticket holders here.

On Wednesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Indigo Road Entertainment pre-sale tickets will be available here.

Tickets for the general public will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21 here.

For more information call (731) 988-5299 or click here.