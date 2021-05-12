Church provides Carl Perkins Centers with food to feed thousands of children

JACKSON, Tenn.– One organization receives a gift that will help thousands of children.

Wednesday afternoon, the Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse received a truck load of food from the headquarters of the Reorganized Church of the Latter Day Saints in Texas.

The 42,000 pounds of food will be distributed to each of the 20 counties in West Tennessee that the Carl Perkins Centers serve.

More than 60 volunteers met to help unload the food and load their own trucks to get the food out to children as fast as possible.

President and CEO of the Carl Perkins Center Pam Nash says her heart is full of joy and appreciation.

“We just feel very blessed that they are supporting us and our children and there’s going to be a lot of happy kids when they see that peanut butter and jelly and mac and cheese,” Nash said.

Nash thanks everyone who helped and appreciates those who support the kids and families they work with.