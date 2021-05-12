Civic Pride nominations open through May 31

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nominations are now open for the 2021 Mayor’s Civic Pride awards.

The annual Mayor’s Civic Pride Awards recognize individuals that take exceptional care of their properties, including well-kept yards, landscaping or hardscape, and overall curb appeal, according to a news release.

A group of Master Gardeners will be judging the nomination entries, and five individual awards will be given from five areas of the city, in addition to five honorable mentions, the release says.

There will also be a Commercial and Educational Institution category, with five awards and three honorable mentions, the release says.

An Environmental Stewardship award will also be presented to an individual, company or organization which goes out of their way to improve the planet, the release says.

Nomination forms, judging criteria and other information can be found here.

District information for the Civil Pride Awards can be found here.

Nomination cutoff is May 31. Judging will be held fro June 1 through June 8.