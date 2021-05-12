Cool & Dry Through Friday, Warmer & Humid this Weekend

Dry and mostly sunny weather will stick around until the weekend here in West Tennessee. Mid 40s are likely though tonight and Friday morning, so it will be a bit chilly. Highs will be near 80° over the weekend and showers are not expected for most of us until next Monday/Tuesday. Catch the latest up to the minute forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly clear skies and winds will come out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH. It will be chilly but dry with overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s for most of us. Be sure to keep those windows closed tonight and maybe turn the heater back on if you get cold easily.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

The sun will dominate on both Thursday and Friday but with the winds continuing to come out of the northeast, highs will only reach the upper 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday. Winds will start to shift finally late in the day on Friday back to the south starting a warming trend into the weekend. Both days we are expecting to stay rain or storm free. Both morning will be chilly though starting out in the mid and possibly some low 40s.

THE WEEKEND:

Warmer weather and more humidity will move back in for the weekend as the winds will start to come out of the south again. This will warm us up into the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Although severe weather or a big storm event is NOT likely this weekend, we could see a few showers or pop up storms due to the southerly flow returning to the area on Sunday. But chances for rain on Sunday as of now only sit around 20%. In general, expect partly cloudy skies, although it will be sunny at times and mostly cloudy at other times during the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

A better chance for rain showers will return early next week. Some storms could move in as well late Monday and into the day on Tuesday. As of now, the severe weather threat is NOT high, but we will be watching the situation over the weekend as the next storm system gets closer. Highs next week should linger around the 80° mark and due to the southerly flow, morning lows will stay warm and likely only drop into the 60s most of the week due to the high humidity.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

