Discovery Park of America Cruise-In to be held in June

The Discovery Park of America will hold their annual Cruise-In event on Saturday, June 12.

“After a year of canceled car shows around the country, we’re grateful to be among the first being held once again,” said Karl Johnson, a Discovery Park director and point-of-contact for the event.

In addition to the rare and classic vehicles on display, there will be food trucks, vendors, and a swap meet on the grounds.

There will be no charge for the cruisers and collectors who wish to participate. Guests of the park may enjoy the event with park admission.

Additionally, each cruiser who participates will receive two general admission passes to Discovery Park for that day, a button, dash plaque and a goodie bag.

A grand prize trophy will be awarded at the end of the show to the car with the biggest “wow” factor.

The south gate will open for participants at 8:30 a.m., with the Cruise-In beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

For more local news, click here.