Escalating Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes.

The most severe outbreak of violence since a 2014 war took on many hallmarks of that devastating 50-day conflict, with no endgame in sight.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers and other militant groups have fired barrages of hundreds of rockets that at times have overwhelmed Israel’s missile defenses, causing air raid sirens and explosions to echo across Tel Aviv and other cities.

Israeli airstrikes have leveled two multistory apartment towers in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll there rose to 48 Palestinians. Six Israelis were killed.