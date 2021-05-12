Full-Time Producer – Charlotte, NC

WCCB, Charlotte’s CW is looking for a full-time producer to join the WCCB News Rising team.

We are looking for someone who has all of the typical news producer skills, but also loves entertainment and social media.

You have to be all over what’s trending on all social platforms. You also have to be creative, a great writer, know how to tell great stories and how to keep the audience engaged.

We’re looking for someone who can meet deadlines, work under pressure and create a fun newscast in a team environment.

Successful candidates will have a minimum of one year experience line producing.

Jeff Monheit / Interim News Director

WCCB Television

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

email: jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls.

Please mention where you heard about this position.

EOE