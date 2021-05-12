Gibson County sheriff holds parade for veterans, recovering deputy

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Local veterans were celebrated with a parade in Gibson County on Wednesday.

For National Nursing Home Week, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office hosted a parade outside the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt.

“We’re celebrating a lot of different things this week, and today I was lucky enough for Sheriff Paul Thomas to give me a call and say, ‘Hey I think we want to do a parade today,'” said Activity Director for the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home, Carol Holt.

Law enforcement throughout Gibson County came out to show their support for each veteran resident and to say thank you for their service.

The parade was in honor of one of Gibson County’s deputies, Joel Coffman, who has recently undergone brain surgery.

“Anything that we can do for a deputy that still works for me that’s here or these other veterans, it’s just gives you a feeling that you put a smile on their face and did a little something for them today,” said Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

Coffman says he’s delighted that so many people would come out and show their support for him and the other veterans.

He says he’s also excited to be returning home soon.

“Absolutely great. The time here was great,” Coffman said.

Holt says it was nice to get a chance to step outside after not even being able to attend the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival this year.

“We have missed this so much, to be able to do parties and fun things,” Holt said.

Thomas says he hopes he made an impact on all veterans that were there, and he wants them to know they are not forgotten.

“I hope they just remember that, whether they have visitors or not, there’s people that care about them. There’s people that appreciate them,” Thomas said.

Thomas says he’s excited to welcome Coffman back to work once he is fully recovered.