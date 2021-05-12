Greenfield Police Department gifted life-saving device

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A non-profit gifted life saving equipment to a local town.

Friends of Heart, along with West Tennessee Healthcare, gifted an automated external defibrillator to the city of Greenfield.

Friends of Heart received a request from the Martin Volunteer Hospital for an extra AED.

The AED was gifted in front of City Hall in Greenfield to the police department, where the AED will be housed.

“We felt like having this emergency equipment would be very beneficial to Greenfield and would be life-saving for residents of this community,” Donna Barfield, Chief Nursing Officer at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

“We raise dollars to make sure that our communities have the best heart and vascular care available here in West Tennessee,” said Tracy Case, Executive Director of Friends of Heart.

Mayor for Greenfield, Cindy McAdams says this was a much needed unit for the police department, as they were the only first responders without one and are 24 hours a day.