Health department to distribute Pfizer vaccines to children ages 12-15

JACKSON, Tenn. — Beginning Thursday, May 13, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced they will begin distributing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to residents ages 12 to 15.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release.

“We’re excited to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine to this younger population,” Regional Director Kim Tedford said. “The more people who get vaccinated the closer we get to reaching heard immunity and getting back to normal life.”

The health department is currently offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments Monday through Saturday. Vaccines are available during the following dates and times:

Monday, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment online, click here.

If you do not have Internet access, you can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line at 1-888-796-8894 to schedule an appointment.

The health department is available after normal business hours and on weekends to make it easy for Madison County residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Tedford says.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.