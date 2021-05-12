Jackson Rotary Club awards $20,000 in scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club announced its 2021 annual scholarship award recipients.

Students from nine area high schools are selected each month throughout the school year to attend the Rotary Club meetings as a Junior Rotarian.

In the club’s 23rd year to present annual scholarship awards, each of the scholarship recipients received $2,000 dollars to be used at the college of their choice.

Students at the event got the opportunity to learn how Rotary has impacted the Jackson community for more than 105 years.

“I’d like to thank the Jackson Rotary Club for this opportunity. It’s been such a cool experience just to meet all these new people and have different connections and just broaden my network, so I’m excited,” said

The Jackson Rotary Club continued the Thomas Aud Scholarship Award in memory of a long-time member of the club who passed away in 2019.

The emphasis on the scholarships are in community service, as Thomas Aud truly lived his life by the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”