Lincoln Elementary dedicates classroom to former teacher

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school remembered a beloved teacher.

Lincoln Elementary held a special ceremony for former teacher Sabrina Transou. Transou died in February after a short illness.

Wednesday, the school held a special assembly with Transou’s family, recounting her impact on students and faculty.

Then, the school unveiled a plaque in her honor, and dedicated her former classroom before beginning a balloon release ceremony.

“Mrs. Transou nurtured families. She had some real conversations with families. So we’re going to commit to doing that, so that we can continue to allow her spirit to live in this building, as we know she will,” said LaDonna Braswell, Lincoln’s principal.

Transou spent 38 years a teacher, first at Pope Elementary and then Lincoln.

Transou was also a pastor at New Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.