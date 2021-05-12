Local university group makes donation as part of Hub City Innovation Cup

JACKSON, Tenn.–A service that’s aiming to help others gets a big surprise.

Union University students participated in the Hub City Innovation Cup earlier this year.

The Hub City Innovation Cup is a local competition with colleges and universities to find ways to use technology to improve the city.

This year, the theme was using technology to address food, mental health and education.

Union’s group won the People’s Choice Award, so they decided to donate to All-Saints Immigration Services, with a check for $1,000.

“We rely mainly on donations so I’m very thankful to be nominated for this and just very excited to accept it as well,” said Stacy Preston of All-Saints Immigration Services.

All-Saints Immigration Services provides low cost services for immigration legal needs.