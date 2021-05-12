Mugshots : Madison County : 05/11/21 – 05/12/21

1/9 Aaron Roberts Aaron Roberts: Failure to appear

2/9 Donald Mcelrath Donald Mcelrath: Criminal impersonation

3/9 Kenneth Hall Kenneth Hall: Public intoxication

4/9 Lenorise Beasley Lenorise Beasley: Failure to appear

5/9 Matthew Barnett Matthew Barnett: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/9 Michael Boykin Michael Boykin: Violation of probation

7/9 Seth Smith Seth Smith: Aggravated domestic assault

8/9 Tiara Rogers Tiara Rogers: Driving on revoked/suspended license

9/9 Timothy Mcgowan Timothy Mcgowan: Possession of methamphetamine



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/12/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.