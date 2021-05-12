Mugshots : Madison County : 05/11/21 – 05/12/21 May 12, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9Aaron Roberts Aaron Roberts: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Donald Mcelrath Donald Mcelrath: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Kenneth Hall Kenneth Hall: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Lenorise Beasley Lenorise Beasley: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Matthew Barnett Matthew Barnett: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Michael Boykin Michael Boykin: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Seth Smith Seth Smith: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Tiara Rogers Tiara Rogers: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Timothy Mcgowan Timothy Mcgowan: Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/12/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter