Suit challenges restaurant aid priority to women, minorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative legal outfit has filed suit against President Joe Biden’s administration for its prioritization of restaurants and bars owned by women and certain minorities in its COVID-19 relief package.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday argues white men are being “pushed to the back of the line” for aid.

The suit led by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty targets the period from May 3 until May 24.

In that time, the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund will only process and fund requests from businesses owned by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

Biden has said female and minority-owned businesses have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic.