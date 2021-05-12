TDOT releases photos of crack in I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has released images of a crack found on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.

1/2 Photo Courtesy: myTDOT on Facebook

2/2 Photo Courtesy: myTDOT on Facebook



TDOT reported on Tuesday that the crack was discovered by an ArDOT contractor.

The bridge was closed, and remains closed for repairs as of noon on Tuesday.

In an announcement on Tuesday, TDOT says inspection is underway, but could take a couple weeks to finish.

Traffic is being rerouted to the Interstate 55 bridge to the south.

TDOT says river traffic is also on hold.