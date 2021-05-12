Teknor Apex in Brownsville to host job fair Saturday

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Teknor Apex Company in Brownsville will hold a drive-through job fair on Saturday.

The job fair will be at the Brownsville facility at 751 North Dupree Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Attendees are asked to bring their mask and resume.

The company is hiring for machine operators, assemblers, and maintenance mechanics, with pay starting at $15 an hour. Employees will receive benefits including medical, dental, vision, access to an on-site medical clinic, 401k, and more.

The first 20 attendees will receive free gifts.