Tennessee Music Awards return to Jackson this fall

After skipping last year’s ceremony due to COVID-19, the Tennessee Music Awards are back.

This year’s event will be held Monday, October 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It is open to the public and tickets will be available soon.

The awards honor independent music artists of all genres across the state, and feature performances from local musicians throughout the night.

The event is held each year at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus, located in midtown.

For more information, or to nominate your favorite local artist for an award, click here.

For more local news, click here.