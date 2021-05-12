WIC participants to receive additional funds for fruits and vegetables through September

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed they will receive additional funding to provide fruits and vegetables from June to September 2021 for the Tennessee Women, Infants, and Children program participants, according to a news release.

Women and children who currently receive $11 and $9 for fruit and vegetable purchases will now receive $35 per month in June, July, August and September, the release says.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allows for this change, the release says.

WIC participants will automatically see the change in the Tennessee WICShopper app.

For more information, call (731) 423-3020 and press 1.