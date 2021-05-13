5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,406 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,406.

Those new patients range in age from 13-years-old to 65-years-old.

There is currently one Madison County resident hospitalized. That patient is not on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,781 (59.5%)
  • 38301: 3,386 (29.7%)
  • 38356: 192 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 208 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 78 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 233 (2%)
  • 38392: 82 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 153 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 7 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 18 (0.15%)
  • 38378: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 7 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 3,084 (27%)
  • White: 4,995 (43.8%)
  • Asian: 55 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 268 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,795 (24.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,377 (55.9%)
  • Male: 4,971 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 11,089 (97.2%)
  • Not recovered: 20 (0.2%)
  • Better: 27 (0.2%)
  • Unknown: 37 (0.3%)
  • Deaths: 233 (2.1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 586 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,309 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,945 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,660 (14.6%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,639 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,657 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,315 (11.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 736 (6.5%)
  • 80+: 465 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 94 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

