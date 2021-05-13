5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,406 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,406.
Those new patients range in age from 13-years-old to 65-years-old.
There is currently one Madison County resident hospitalized. That patient is not on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,781 (59.5%)
- 38301: 3,386 (29.7%)
- 38356: 192 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.8%)
- 38366: 208 (1.8%)
- 38343: 78 (0.7%)
- 38313: 233 (2%)
- 38392: 82 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 153 (1.3%)
- 38006: 7 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 18 (0.15%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 7 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 107 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,084 (27%)
- White: 4,995 (43.8%)
- Asian: 55 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 268 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,795 (24.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,377 (55.9%)
- Male: 4,971 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,089 (97.2%)
- Not recovered: 20 (0.2%)
- Better: 27 (0.2%)
- Unknown: 37 (0.3%)
- Deaths: 233 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 586 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,309 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,945 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,660 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,639 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,657 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,315 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 736 (6.5%)
- 80+: 465 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 94 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.