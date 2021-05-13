$7,500 donation made to JMCSS schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization donated to Jackson-Madison County Schools.

The Old Hickory Lions Club presented a $7,500 check to the school board. The check will go to Jackson-Madison County elementary schools for their libraries.

Lions Club Treasurer, David Caldwell says reading is the foundation of learning.

“Getting children to love reading is of prime importance. Reading and math are your foundations. Social studies and science is not going to happen correctly if they do not know how to read,” Caldwell said.

Club members hope to get the children involved in picking out books they want to read.