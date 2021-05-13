Charter joins FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Charter Communications is joining the FCC’s in expanding broadband connection.

In a news release, Charter says it will be apart of the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

Through this program, Charter says households could receive credit of up to $50 a month — $75 on Tribal Lands — for Spectrum Internet Plans.

Charter adds that with Spectrum Internet, there are no modem fees, data caps, or contracts, and there are no contracts.

“Charter has a long track record of increasing connectivity through expanding broadband access, adoption and affordability,” said Catherine Bohigian, Charter Executive Vice President, Government Affairs. “Through our participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, we are further breaking down barriers to connectivity for American families, as part of our long-term commitment to advance access and improve broadband adoption.”

Charter says household qualify based on income level, as well as eligibility for the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, and SSI.

If you are not with Spectrum and are interested, visit spectrum.com/getqualified or call 1-(855) 662-9946.

If you are already a Spectrum customer, visit spectrum.net/broadbandbenefit.