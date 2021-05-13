Cool Tonight, Nice Friday, Warmer Weekend, Wet Next Week

Thursday Evening Forecast for May 13th:

It was another beautiful day on Thursday across West Tennessee, but it will get chilly again tonight. Sunny skies will dominate the weather on Friday again but clouds will move back in this weekend. Temperatures will also climb this weekend and a few showers could return Sunday. Storms are expected to return early next week, but are we expecting severe weather? Find out the latest and just how warm things are going to get this weekend coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly clear skies and winds will come out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH. It will be chilly but dry with overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s for most of us. Be sure to keep those windows closed tonight and maybe turn the heater back on if you get cold easily.

FRIDAY:

The sun will dominate on Friday, but with the winds continuing to come out of the northeast, highs will only reach the low 70s on Friday. Winds will start to shift finally late in the day on Friday back to the south starting a warming trend into the weekend. We are expecting to stay dry with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to start the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Warmer weather and more humidity will move back in for the weekend as the winds will start to come out of the south again. This will warm us up into the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Although severe weather or a big storm event is NOT likely this weekend, we could see a few showers or pop up storms due to the southerly flow returning to the area on Sunday. But chances for rain on Sunday as of now only sit around 20%. In general, expect partly cloudy skies, although it will be sunny at times and mostly cloudy at other times during the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

A better chance for rain showers will return early next week. Some storms could move in as well late Monday and into the day on Tuesday & Wednesday. As of now, the severe weather threat is NOT high, but we will be watching the situation over the weekend as the next storm system gets closer. Highs next week should linger around the 80° mark and due to the southerly flow, morning lows will stay warm and likely only drop into the 60s most of the week due to the high humidity.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

