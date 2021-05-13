County commission prepares for upcoming meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission is getting ahead of the game.

The county’s agenda review committee gathered for their meeting Thursday.

They discussed issues and concerns for the upcoming Madison County commission meeting.

Items on the agenda included a report from Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King, an update on the progress of the Madison County Jail expansion, and considering adopting the Madison County Sheriff’s Civil Service Law of 2021.

County attorney Steve Maroney says Thursday’s agenda was fairly light compared to most months.

The regular monthly Madison County commission meeting is set for Monday at 8:30 a.m.