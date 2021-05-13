Elmcroft of Jackson to host drive-thru job fair

Elmcroft of Jackson will hold a drive-thru job fair on Tuesday, May 25.

They are looking to hire Licensed Practical Nurses and Resident Assistants/caregivers.

Individuals interested in applying should bring a resume and two forms of identification.

Additionally, Elmcroft says proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be “very helpful.”

The job fair, held at their location at 911 Old Humboldt Road, will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.

For additional information, contact Elmcroft at (731) 664-7787.

For more local news, click here.