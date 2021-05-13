I-40 bridge repair could take ‘months,’ officials say

(AP) — A transportation official says repairs to the I-40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee could take months after a crack was found in the span.

Thousands of trucks and cars are being forced to detour and shipping on the Mississippi River is shut down in the Memphis area.

Both states’ transportation agencies are working to make sure the 48-year-old bridge is safe.

Traffic is flowing on the Interstate 55 detour.

Rep. Steve Cohen says he’ll work with colleagues in both states to make sure the I-40 bridge repair is included in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

The bridge usually carries about 50,000 vehicles a day.

