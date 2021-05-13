Jackson company recognized for rehabilitation of Greyhound Bus Station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A local company is receiving an award for historical preservation.

The Tennessee Historical Commission says the John H. Allen Company was among the winners for 2021’s Certificate of Merit competition.

The commission says the company was selected for the award for its work in rehabilitating the Art Moderne Greyhound Bus Station in downtown Jackson.

Other winners of this year’s program includes:

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton.

Claiborne County Historical Society in Tazewell.

Dunbar Rosenwald School Foundation in Loudon.

Kemmons Wilson Companies, Bologna Consultants, Bounds and Gillespie Architects, and LRK Architects in Memphis.

Walk-Off Properties, LLC and LRK Architects in Memphis.

Perry County.

Friends of South Cumberland State Park near Tracy City.

Camille Westmont, Visiting Assistant Professor of History at the University of the South in Sewanee.

Timothy Henson in Adams.

Sam Hall in Chattanooga.

The program has been used to recognize preservation and the study of history in Tennessee since 1975. They are presented in May for National Preservation Month.

To learn more about the Merit Award Program, click here.