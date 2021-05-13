Job fair gives Humboldt seniors edge in workforce

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — High school seniors were given the opportunity to find a job right as they graduate.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Thursday morning, Humboldt High School seniors met at the Humboldt Medical Center to meet representatives from several industries.

The companies recruiting the graduating class gave information, handed out flyers, and helped guide the students through the career fair.

Some of the companies that attended were Tyson Foods, Manpower, and McDonald’s.

The employers and school system work together to bring the entire class out so that everyone receives the opportunity.

“We try to offer them a vision that they will have some type of hope or job to pay them decent money, benefits to give them, the incentive that hey, you can be somebody and make something out of yourself,” said Leon McNeal, board member with Humboldt City School Boar of Education.

McNeal thanks everyone who helped make this opportunity available for the graduating seniors.