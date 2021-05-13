Mugshots : Madison County : 05/12/21 – 05/13/21 May 13, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Lee, Olivia Lee, Olivia: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Bufford, Deandre Bufford, Deandre: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Case, William Case, William: Reckless endangerment, violation of community corrections, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Mays, Ronnie Mays, Ronnie: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Patel, Komabalen Patel, Komabalen: Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Prescott, Travis Prescott, Travis: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Sellers, Elijah Sellers, Elijah: Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Webb, Jeffery Webb, Jeffery: Schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Werner, Sheila Werner, Sheila: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Williams, Kiasia Williams, Kiasia: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Wingham, Kristy Wingham, Kristy: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Winter, Bradley Winter, Bradley: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/13/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter