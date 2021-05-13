Mugshots : Madison County : 05/12/21 – 05/13/21

1/12 Lee, Olivia Lee, Olivia: Failure to appear

2/12 Bufford, Deandre Bufford, Deandre: Violation of probation

3/12 Case, William Case, William: Reckless endangerment, violation of community corrections, evading arrest, reckless driving

4/12 Mays, Ronnie Mays, Ronnie: Violation of probation, failure to appear

5/12 Patel, Komabalen Patel, Komabalen: Theft under $1,000



6/12 Prescott, Travis Prescott, Travis: Failure to appear

7/12 Sellers, Elijah Sellers, Elijah: Theft under $1,000

8/12 Webb, Jeffery Webb, Jeffery: Schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

9/12 Werner, Sheila Werner, Sheila: Violation of community corrections

10/12 Williams, Kiasia Williams, Kiasia: Failure to appear



11/12 Wingham, Kristy Wingham, Kristy: Failure to appear

12/12 Winter, Bradley Winter, Bradley: Violation of parole

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/13/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.