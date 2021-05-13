Over 400 students take part in Chester County Ag Day

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Students got outside for a hands-on experience for Chester County Ag Day.

1/3

2/3

3/3





In fact, 450 fourth and fifth grade students participated in fun activities.

Steve Rickman, with University of Tennessee-Extension for Chester County, says he and Chester County 4-H wanted to spread the word about agriculture.

And those with 4-H got a chance to step into a new role for the day.

There were seven stations in total, and at each station, a member of 4-H was teaching their peers.

Rickman says that’s just one of the unique aspects about their Ag Day.

“The students and kids in the community can actually come out here and put their hands on an animal. They can put their hands in the dirt and just real live agricultural experiences,” he said.

This is the third year for Chester County’s Agricultural Day.