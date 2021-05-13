Savannah VA holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — For months many have been fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This time veterans are getting vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the VA Clinic in Savannah.

The Director for the VA Medical Center in Memphis, David Dunning says the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs decided to distribute vaccines to veterans to help show their support to those who have served.

“The J&J vaccine allows us to come here and serve those veterans who really want to get this vaccine, and we’re really quite happy with the response we’ve gotten,” Dunning said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News also spoke with veterans who came to get the vaccine, and they say they wanted to show their leadership abilities to others.

“Lead by example. If people know that it was okay with me or it didn’t bother me, they would have confidence to go it themselves,” said veteran Leron Rice.

“We all need all the help we can get,” said veteran Carl Houghton.

“Well I don’t want to catch the virus. I feel the same way about the flu, I don’t want to catch the flu either,” said veteran Jimmy Glover.

Dunning says he encourages all veterans to get vaccinated, not only for themselves, but as a servant to others.

“I just would like to encourage our veterans out there, please get the shot. Let’s do our part. You’ve done it once before. You’ve volunteered, you served your country, do it again. Let’s get the shot,” Dunning said.

Officials say they are planning to host another vaccination distribution for veterans soon.