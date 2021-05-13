Serving hope: local cafe assists women in recovery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local cafe is working to end the opioid epidemic, one serving of “hope” at a time.

“It’s amazing to watch them go from hopeless to hope,” said Marcie Hendrick, executive director of Hope Recovery Center.

Thursday, the Hope Cafe in Jackson held their official grand opening.

They quietly opened two years ago, but recently remodeled, prompting the celebration.

It’s part of the Hope Recovery Program that was started 11 years ago by Marcie Hendrick. It’s a one-year program for women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

“I guess you could say I’m passionate about this because my daughter was caught in the cycle of addiction and lost custody of three children,” Hendrick said. “So it makes me see every girl as a great mother who has made a wrong choice.”

During the last few months, the women are able to work at the cafe to build their resume, and help them get a job once they graduate.

One of those women: Tonya Reaves.

“It was either jail for 11/29 or rehab,” Reaves said.

She is now ten months into the one year program, working at the cafe, and planning to mentor more women when she completes the program.

“I’ve found myself, first of all,” Reaves said. “I’ve developed a relationship with God, like I’ve never had before.”

And this isn’t just a one way street. While these women receive hope through the program, they’re also serving it to the community through the cafe.

“It’s just being able to pray for people and be in that position where we can show support to other people who show support to us,” Reaves said.

And whether it’s barbecue or a cup of coffee, these women are serving hope, one plate at a time.

“I want to see these girls soar like eagles,” Hendrick said. “They’re not chickens. So I tell them to stay out of the chicken coop. Soar above the issues, addiction, and all those things that try to trap them.”

The Hope Cafe is located at the corner of Highway 45 South and South Royal Street in Jackson. They’re open for lunch on weekdays, and have fish frys on Friday nights.

For more local news, click here.