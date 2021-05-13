TEC partnering with FCC for Emergency Broadband Benefit program

JACKSON, Tenn. — TEC is working with the Federal Communications Commissions to help lower the cost of broadband service through the Emergency Broadband Benefit program for eligible households for a limited time, according to a news release.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Fund set aside $3.2 billion to assist with the cost of Internet services in eligible households by providing a discount, up to $50 a month, toward broadband service, the release says.

The benefit also provides up to $100 per household for the one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase, the release says.

The household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria:

has an income at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or school breakfast programs, including the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year

received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year

experienced substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers in 2020

meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income of COVID-19 program

Enrollment began May 12.

For more information click here.

To enroll through TEC, click here.