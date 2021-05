BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Holladay Fire Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a Wednesday night fire that killed a child.

Investigators say a toddler was killed in the fire on Sunburst Lane.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

