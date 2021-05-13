West Tennessee health care facilities receive Gold Seal
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee nursing facilities operated by American Health Communities have received the Gold Seal of Approval, according to a news release.
The Gold Seal is awarded by the Joint Commission to health care facilities who achieve the highest benchmarks for patient safety and quality of care, the release says.
The newly accredited facilities include:
- AHC Forest Cove in Jackson
- AHC Northbrooke in Jackson
- AHC West Tennessee Transitional Care in Jackson
- AHC McKenzie
- AHC Decatur County in Parsons
- AHC Westwood in Decaturville
- AHC Humboldt
- AHC Savannah
- AHC Crestview in Brownsville
- AHC Lexington
- AHC McNairy County in Selmer
The release says each of these facilities underwent reviews of practices by the Joint Commission to ensure that the facility met the highest quality of provision of care, treatment and services, as well as infection prevention and control, medication management and emergency procedures.
In addition, the release says AHC Forest Cove in Jackson and AHC Crestview also received Memory Care Certification, and they are the only memory-care facilities in Tennessee to earn this accreditation from the Joint Commission, the release says.
AHC West Tennessee Transitional Care in Jackson is also one of three skilled nursing facilities in the state to be awarded the Post-Acute Care Certification from the Joint Commission.