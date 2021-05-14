3 injured in crash on Airways Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Airways Boulevard Friday.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The crash happened near Lager Lane.

According to Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner, three people were in one car, and only one person in the other.

The driver of the single occupant car had to be extricated from the vehicle, and they were taken away in an ambulance.

In the other car, two of the three occupants were transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.